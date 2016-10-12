Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Mubariz Gurbanli and Kamal Abdulla donated blood on occasion of Ashura

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli and State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamal Abdulla donated blood in Taza Pir Mosque on the occasion of Ashura.

Report informs, public figures also joined the donor initiative.

Notably, the Ministry of Health and CMO are holding donor initiative in 15 mosques on the Day of Ashura.