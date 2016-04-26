Sheikh-ul-Islam: 'Azerbaijan shows interest for needs of religious communities'

Baku. 26 April.REPORT.AZ/ 'To hold this forum in Baku is a logical decision. Every relevant condition established in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said in the panel meeting entitled 'Religious leaders and violent extremism: the challenges associated with preventive measures' held within the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

A.Pashazade said that people of various religions freely has lived in Azerbaijan in peace for centuries, it continues at present: 'There are attempts to use Islam for political purposes. Terrorist attacks, committed in Pakistan, Turkey and other countries seriously concern us. The works, carried out by heads of states to prevent Islamophobia should be approved. Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani territories, committed genocide in our lands, destroyed historical monuments. We try to resolve the conflict. We can implement serious works in this direction as domestic stability is strong in Azerbaijan. We are trying to resolve this problem within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan'.

According to him, Azerbaijan shows interest for needs of religious communities: 'Azerbaijan is one of few countries, where people of different sects pray together. Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. Therefore, people of different nations freely live here. Many mosques have been built after the country gained independence, this work is underway'.