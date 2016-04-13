Sheikh-ul-Islam: 'All Azerbaijani believers ready to fight'

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'I believe that we will take vengeance on the enemy for our martyrs'.

Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said in the event dedicated to the memory of the martyrs.

A.Pashazade said that the recent events on the frontline were ordeals for Azerbaijani people: 'I pray for all our martyrs sacrificing their lives for freedom of Azerbaijan. I believe that we will take vengeance on the enemy for our martyrs. It was ordeals for Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan has passed such ordeals for many times. Azerbaijan is being supported both from outside and inside'.

According to the sheikh-ul-Islam the frontline events once again proved that Azerbaijan is able to liberate its lands by military way: 'The whole world approves, even Russia knows that Karabakh is a territory of Azerbaijan, native land of Azerbaijanis. But Armenians cannot perceive it. Armenians also know that one attack by Azerbaijan is enough to free Karabakh from the occupation'.

A.Pashazade stressed all Azerbaijani believers are ready to fight: 'Despite our turbans, all believers are ready to fight when the Supreme Commander-in-Chief orders'.