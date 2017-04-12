Sheik-ul-Islam: Mosque construction in Jojug Marjanli with Presidential support will be good news for people

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "At a time when religious and ethnic extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, radicalism, terrorism manifestations, migrant crisis widespread, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev acts as a herald of national idea on a global scale, based on traditional national historical heritage of our people".

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Allahshukur Pashazade said at the international conference "Islamic solidarity: the harmony of religious and cultural diversity" in Baku.

He said that declaration of the years of multiculturalism, Islamic Solidarity were wise initiatives, carried out by the Azerbaijani leader in XXI century as a special mission and are invincible victories for international prestige of Azerbaijan.

Sheikh-ul-Islam stressed that if international efforts fail, the Azerbaijani people, supporting peace-loving policy of the Azerbaijani President, settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, establishment of just peace, is able to restore justice itself".

He said that April victory, which marks its anniversary, is bright example of this: "May Allah have mercy on all the martyrs. Azerbaijani Army, waiting for the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, will be raised in all the occupied territories. A mosque to be built in Jojug Marjanli with support of the head of state will be good news for our people".