Sheik-ul-Islam addresses letter to Christian religious leaders

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade congratulated Christian religious leaders and heads of Christian communities in Azerbaijan on the occasion of coming Easter Day.

Report was informed in CMO press service.

On the occasion of coming Easter Day, the one of most important holidays in Christian world, A.Pashazade sent greeting letters to Pope Francis, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, Patriarchal Exarch for All Belarus, Minsk and Zaslavsk Pavel, Honored Patriarch Exarch of All Belarus Metropolitan Philaret, Kiev and All Ukraine Metropolitan Onufriy, Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander, as well as to President of the Pontifical Council for Culture of Vatican state Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Paroli, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See in the country Marek Solchinski and representative of Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete.