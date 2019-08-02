Second group of Azerbaijani pilgrims leaves for Hajj

The second group of pilgrims has left Azerbaijan for Saudi Arabia today.

Report informs, the group includes 180 people.

The pilgrims were escorted by relatives and family members at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The next groups will leave for the UAE on August 3, and two flights will be carried out - at 11:20 and 12:40.

The first group of pilgrims who went to Saudi Arabia last night safely reached their destination.

The return to Azerbaijan will begin on August 22.

1,400 quotas have been allocated to Hajj pilgrimage for Azerbaijan. The price for Hajj pilgrimage this year is $ 4225 ($4150 last year). There is a $ 75 increase in prices.