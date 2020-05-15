Religious leaders gather at Ramadan table in Azerbaijan

Leaders of religious confessions of Azerbaijan, demonstrating solidarity, have gathered to break their fast and prayed together on the holy month of Ramadan.

At the iftar table, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade highlighted the Azerbaijani model of Multiculturalism and tolerance.

"Multiculturalism, ethnic and religious diversity are the national treasures of Azerbaijan, which is one of the few countries in the world that does not allow religious and sectarian discrimination. This is our way of life, the result of the wise policy and religion-state relations founded by great leader Heydar Aliyev and being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev," - Sheikhulislam said.

Pashazade also highlighted First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's exceptional merits in the development of intercultural, interreligious dialogue, and multicultural traditions.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, the CMO chairman spoke about the timely measures taken by President Ilham Aliyev to prevent widespread infection in the country.

Archbishop of the Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander Ishein, Head of the Community of Azerbaijan's Mountain Jews, Milikh Yevdayev, apostolic prefect of Azerbaijan Bishop Vladimir Fekete took part in iftar.