    Rally against publication of prophet's caricature held in Nardaran - PHOTOS

    The flags of Armenia, France, the US and Israeli fell to the ground

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The rally held in Nardaran settlement of Baku. According to the correspondent of Report, the flags of Armenia, France, the US and Israeli fell to the ground in the rally held in the square "Imam Huseyn" of the settlement.

    The rally is held against the publications of the Islam prophet's caricature in prestigious publishing houses of the world after the terrorist attacks in France.

    Along with Nardaran, the residents of other districts of Baku also participate in the protest.

    The slogans "France is afraid of Islam", "May tyrants die", "Peace be upon you, Messenger of God" are sounded in the rally. 

