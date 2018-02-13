Quota to Azerbaijan for Hajj pilgrimage in 2018 increases

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The quota allocated to Azerbaijan for pilgrimage this year was raised to 1,200.

Hamdulla Babayev, official of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), member of Azerbaijani Hajj mission told Report.

He pointed out that the reason for increasing the quota is numerous appeals to CMO. If appeals increase, quota will be raised again up to 2,000: “The price for the Hajj pilgrimage is $ 4,150. Document acceptance has started from February 10. It will last till July 15. Nine documents were received during three days. None of them have performed Hajj pilgrimage before.

Babayev added that those who are going to Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan repeatedly will pay additional $ 535 as last year”.

The visit will take place from August 14 to 17: “The Eid al-Adha is scheduled for August 22. The return will take place during September 1-4, with two flights a day."

Notably, quota of 600 people was allocated for pilgrimage in 2017, and it was raised to 900, taking into account the high number of appeals. Last year, the price for a visit from Azerbaijan was $ 3,850.