President of Belarus awards Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded the chairman of Caucasus Muslim Board (CMB) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade the order of “Francisc Skorina”.

Report informs referring to the press service of CMB, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade was awarded this order for personal significant assessment to the development of dialogue between Belarus and Azerbaijan, his work in strengthening of inter-religious agreement and the expansion of trade-economic and cultural relations between two coutries.