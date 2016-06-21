 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Rahima Khanim Mosque-Shrine in Nardaran

    The head of the state has visited the settlement today

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Rahima Khanim Mosque-Shrine complex in Nardaran, Sabunchu district, Report informs.

    Notably, the head of the state has visited the settlement today. 

