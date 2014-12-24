 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the final stage of construction of Heydar Mosque in Baku

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have today reviewed the final stage of construction of the Heydar Mosque in Binagadi district, Baku.

    Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov said that the building, which covers a total area of 12,000 square meters, was constructed under the instructions of the head of state. The construction of 4 minarets, which are 72 meters in height, was completed. The inside part of the mosque occupies a total area of 4,200 square meters.

    President Ilham Aliyev gave relevant recommendations and instructions for implementation of Heydar Mosque. 

