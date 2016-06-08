President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations of Muslim countries on Ramadan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations of Muslim countries in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting, Report informs.

Expressing their gratitude to the Azerbaijani President, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco Hassan Hami, on behalf of the heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations of Muslim countries, extended his best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and forthcoming Eid al-Fitr, and congratulations on the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan`s independence.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's achievements, the Ambassador underlined that these accomplishments were highly praised in the Muslim world.

He reaffirmed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries' support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, saying he wanted the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be solved through negotiations within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions.