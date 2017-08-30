President Ilham Aliyev extends Eid al-Adha congratulations to people of Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and most sincere wishes to you and all our fellow countrymen living in different parts of the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which symbolizes spiritual perfection and unity,” Report informs, the head of state said in his message.

“Islam, which constitutes a glorious page of the world civilization with its democracy, humanity and humane ideals, played an exceptional role in the formation of our people`s outlook and in their national and cultural development. The progressive Islamic values and traditions have always been cherished in Azerbaijan.”

“Eid al-Adha, which embodies the completion of Islam as a religion and its divine revelation as a spiritual and moral way of salvation, is a holiday that encourages mercy, solidarity, and brotherhood in people. On this blessed day Muslims get the opportunity to demonstrate their readiness for any self-sacrifice in the name of Allah and experience the joy of being close to the Almighty,” said the President.

“The people of Azerbaijan have always respected national and spiritual values and traditions, and fulfilled their religious ceremonies, including Eid al-Adha, with great enthusiasm. Sacrifices are made in the name of God, large-scale charity work is underway, prayers are said for the tranquility and prosperity of our state, the undying memory of our martyrs is revered in all parts of our country these days. I am confident that this year's Eid al-Adha will also mark a triumph of the national and spiritual solidarity, noble deeds, compassion and mercy in our society.”

“May God bless each of your with the best of health, your families with happiness and your homes with abundance,” President Ilham Aliyev said.