President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Gurban holiday ( Eid al-Adha), Report informs.

The congratulatory message reads:

"Dear fellow countrymen!

I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the sacred Eid al-Adha, the symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity of Muslims of the world, and send my best wishes.

Eid al-Adha ceremonies, embodying the perfection of Islam as a religion and the true path bestowed on mankind, invite Muslims to be prepared for any self-sacrifice in the name of noble deeds, to experience the joy of being close to the Almighty and urge people to take the road of peace, stability and brotherhood.

Eid al-Adha ceremonies annually performed in Azerbaijan with a great sense of joy. Sacrifices are being offered, prayers read in the name of prosperity and progress of our state and the undying memories of our martyrs revered throughout the country these days. And I wish that all of your prayers will be accepted by Almighty.

My dear sisters and brothers!

I express once again my sincere congratulations to you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world. May this bright holiday bring happiness and abundance to your families.

Happy Eid al-Adha!"