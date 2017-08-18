Politician: Islam, Judaism, Christianity and other religious groups coexist in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Islam, Judaism, Christianity, as well as other religious groups have coexisted in Azerbaijan, have interacted and established with one another a specific religious and cultural life in the country.

American political scientist Peter Tase told Report, commenting on the report published by the US State Department, on the freedom of religion in the countries of the world, including Azerbaijan, which refers to the alleged oppression of religious groups in the country.

"Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic position, cultural peculiarities, historical developments and the ethnic composition of its people have created a favorable social fabric that encompasses different religions, cultures, ethnic groups and social values. Azerbaijan is the only country in the world with Sunnis and Shiites praying and performing religious ceremonies in the very same mosque. At the same time, Azerbaijan is home of one of the world’s ancient Christian Communities". P. Tase noted.

Speaking about the paragraph in the report, which mentions the situation with the rights of believers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the American political scientist said that the US State Department had to mention that the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the seven districts on its vicinity are a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and are currently under the occupation of Armenian armed forces: "For decades, Armenian government has embarked on a destruction campaign of Azerbaijani religious infrastructure, cultural, archaeological and historical monuments in the occupied territories. The world community must know that there is a well restored Armenian Church located at the center of Baku; with over five thousand books in Armenian language".