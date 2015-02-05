Polad Bulbuloglu takes an oath in Caucasian Muslims Office

Baku.5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu.

Report, the Chairman of the CMO congratulated composer and mucisian P. Bulbuloglu on his 70th birthday.

Touching upon the activity of Ambassador, Sheikh-ul-Islam said that P.Bulbuloglu has great merits in the social, political and cultural life of Azerbaijan:I do not want to talk about your age.

Just want to mention that you have now reached the age of majority.Your services have always received high praise from both the people and by the national leader Heydar Aliyev and current President Ilham Aliyev.I wish that next birthday we celebrate with you in the home of your ancestors - in Shusha.

Then, Sheikh-ul-Islam presented P.Bulbuloglu Koran and other valuable gifts.

P.Bulbuloglu thanked the Chairman of the CMO and touched the merits of the head of the Caucasus Muslims to the Azerbaijani people both in the USSR and during the events of January and so forth. Issues.

At the meeting P.Bulbuloglu touched socio-political situation, his activities and friendly relations with the Sheikh-ul-Islam. P.Bulbuloglu laid his hand on the presented Koran, took an oath to do everything in his power for the future of his people and the state, and expressed the hope that his next birthday he will celebrate in Karabakh.