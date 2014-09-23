Pilgrims from Azerbaijan leave for Hajj

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of pilgrims from Azerbaijan will leave for Hajj pilgrimage today. Report informs referring to the Caucasian Muslim Board (CMB). In the first stage, 375 pilgrims leave for Hajj.

The first flight of pilgrims is leaving Baku on the night of September 23 to 24, at 01:40 a.m.

CMB informs that the organizational issues of Azerbaijani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia were resolved. As usual, the buildings and hotels were already leased for the visit to Mecca and Medina this year. The issues on providing pilgrims with transportations, food for two times a day, hot tea for 24 hours in the buildings and hotels.

Pilgrims will leave on September 23-28 and return on October 11-15.

The pilgrims will be accompanied by a team of doctors and heads of groups.

Hajj pilgrimage will be available only by plane. This year the pilgrims cannot travel to Hajj by buses due to the unrests in Syria.

3600 pilgrims from Azerbaijan are considered to leave for Hajj this year.