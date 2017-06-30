Number of religious communities registered in Azerbaijan reached 767

© Report.az

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Certificates were issued to 7 religious communities newly registered at the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO).

Report informs citing the state committee, the event was attended by the SCWRO First Deputy Chairman Sayyad Salahli, heads of departments and chairmen of newly registered religious communities.

Emphasizing special role of religious communities in the Azerbaijani society, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee added that religious communities are responsible for organization of religious enlightenment activities, fight against religious radicalism.

The First Deputy Chairman called on the newly registered religious communities to be active in bringing our religion, our national-moral values properly to the public.

At the end, certificates were issued to the newly registered religious communities.

Notably, 767 religious organizations have been registered since start of the re-registration of religious organizations. 739 of them are Islamic and 28 non-Islamic from a confessional point of view (Christian - 17, Jewish - 8, Krishna - 1, Baha'i - 2).