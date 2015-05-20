 Top
    Number of religious communities registered in Azerbaijan announced

    Non-islamic religious communities reaches 34 in the country

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of the process of re-registration of religious organizations and up today in Azerbaijan have been registered 615 religious organizations. Report was told in the State Committee for Work with Religious Communities (SCWRC).

    594 of these communities are the Islamic religious community, 21 are non-Islamic (Christian - 12, Jewish - 6, Krishna - 1, Baha'i - 2). Together with the previously registered non-Islamic religious communities, their number reaches 34.

    From September 1, 2009 started the process of re-registration of religious organizations in Azerbaijan.

