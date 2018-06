Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'As a result of the works, carried out for preservation and strengthening of religious tolerance, 668 religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations said.

643 of them are Islamic, 25 non-Islamic religious communities.

13 churches, 7 synagogues are operating in Azerbaijan.