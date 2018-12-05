New law on regulation of religious relations prepared in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/a13517accc0211eb25c86bb0ea738493/08642947-5890-4737-95b1-46634657cd13_292.jpg

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ A new bill on the regulation of relations in the religious sphere has been prepared in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, new bill is expected to be debated at a joint meeting of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of the Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee of Milli Majlis in the first reading under the title of "Religious freedom and religious organizations".

The new bill will replace the current law on freedom of religion, adopted in 1992. The new draft law envisages plenary debate at the summer session of the MM in 2019.