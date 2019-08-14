Month of Muharram to begin on September 1

The date, when month of Muharram will start in Azerbaijan, has been announced for this year.

Report reports that the beginning of the year 1441 in line with the Hijri calendar - the 1st month of Muharram - will coincide with September 1, 2019 in line with the Gregorian calendar.

The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura will be on September 10.

Blood donation action will be held in the mosques of the capital city and regions on the day of Ashura.

The month of Muharram ends on September 29 and Safar month begins. The month of Safar ends on October 29.