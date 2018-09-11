Muharram month begins

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The month of Muharram has begun in line with the Hijri calendar.

Report informs that 11 September is the first day of Muharram month with the Gregorian calendar.

The 10th day of Muharram month, Ashura will be on September 20.

Safar month starting from October 11 will end on November 8 with the Gregorian calendar. In the first two months of Hijri calendar (Muharram and Safar months), most Muslims in Azerbaijan don't hold wedding ceremonies.