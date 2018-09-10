 Top
    Muharram month begins tomorrow

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The month of Muharram begins tomorrow in line with the Hijri calendar.

    Report informs that 11 September is the first day of Muharram month with the Gregorian calendar.

    The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura will be marked on September 20.

    Safar month starting from October 11 will end on November 8 with the Gregorian calendar. In the first two months of Hijri calendar (Muharram and Safar months), most Muslims in Azerbaijan do not hold wedding ceremonies.

