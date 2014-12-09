Baku. December 9. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the President of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanly went on visit to Italy. "Report" was told by the press service of SCWRO.

Conference on "Religious co-existence in the Islamic tradition states, existence of different religions in Muslim country: Azerbaijani experience" at the initiative of the Azerbaijan - Italian Parliamentary Working Group by Milli Majlis (National Assembly) and the Senate of Italy will be held on December 10 in Rome. In conference, the Chairman of the State Committee Mubariz Qurbanli will deliver a lecture on "the state-religion relations in the Islamic world: the problem of secularism".

Azerbaijan, Italy, the Pope State and political and religious officials of other states will take part in conference.