Mubariz Gurbanli: "Work is underway on adoption of a single Ramadan calendar in Islamic world"

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Application of single Ramadan calendar is the main issue facing us. In This regard, we gave certain instructions and currently work is underway in this direction."

According to him, the Caucasian Muslims Office, as well as the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations gave action plan in connection with the month of Ramadan and act in accordance with the plan.

MP, Chairman of the State Committee commented on the conference held in Turkey regarding celebration of religious holidays in Islamic world at the same time. Chairman of the Committee said that extensive discussions on the issue was held during the event.

M. Gurbanli said that Azerbaijan supports application of a single Ramadan calendar in Islamic world.

M.Gurbanli believes that there must be no discrimination and division on this issue. "This kind of discrimination and calendar differences have negative impact on integrity of the processes taking place in the Islamic world. Discussion is ongoing and Azerbaijan will express its position in a debate within the framework of the OIC."