Mubariz Gurbanli will pay a visit to Turkey

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Mubariz Gurbanli will visit Turkey on September 23-26.

Report informs citing the Committee, the aim of the visit is to attend International Conference "Islamic Solidarity in the face of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship", to be held in Istanbul, Turkey on September 25, 2017.

The delegation includes members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbeyli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Interparliamentary Relations Working Group Ahliman Amiraslanov and Javanshir Pashazade.

Also, within the framework of the joint project of the European Union and SCWRO, representatives of the SCWRO and religious communities operating in Azerbaijan will visit Brussels on September 26-27 this year.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with the European Parliament Vice-President, MP group from the European People's Party, Belgian religious communities and non-governmental organizations. Also, NATO Headquarters is expected to host a meeting with the Deputy Secretary General of the organization.