Mubariz Gurbanli: We will not allow radical groups to act in our country

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ We will not allow radical groups to act in our country, because it is the desire of society and the values of Islam, to which we rely. Report informs, it was stated by the Chairman of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Works with Religious Organisations Mubariz Gurbanli, expressing attitude to the operation carried out yesterday by the Ministry of National Security for detaining of an organized criminal group, attempted to create a religious state in Azerbaijan.

Gurbanli noted that they continue to work in a variety of ways to curb the activities of these radical groups.

According to the chairman of the committee, Azerbaijan is an Islamic country with islamic values and national traditions: 'We have to take care of historically Islamic traditions, passed down from generation to generation. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, we are doing a great job in this direction. In accordance with these, state agencies carry out their activities. In recent years, a lot of work has been done to curb the activities of radical religious groups, and today we can see their results. We will continue to work on the final suppression of activity of radical groups in our country'.