Mubariz Gurbanly warns akhunds and imams

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We, as the Committe, make a contact with the appropriate religious office when we receive the fact that an imam or an akhund of the mosque acts contrary to the law, as well as, makes challenges that incite religious hatred, in his sermon, or attempts to mislead to the youth or the people participating there with other calls." Report informs that the chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations,Mubariz Gurbanli said it in his interview with journalists.

According to him, if an imam or akhund is revealed, he will not allow to work: "We act contrary to those who intend to create religious conflict in Azerbaijan by encouraging the movement or any small sect. These acts will be prevented by law enforcement agencies, as well as by the citizens."

The Chairman of the Committee added that the majority of mosques in Azerbaijan are directly controlled by the the religious leadership of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO): "Akhunds and imams are appointed there and they carry out their work. At the same time, the Committee is monitoring the implementation of work by the law."