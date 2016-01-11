Mubariz Gurbanli: Tolerance is way of life of Azerbaijani people

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Mubariz Gurbanli received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Dan Stav.

Report was told in the press service of SCWRO.

In the meeting, M.Gurbanlı spoke about history of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, activities of Jewish community in Azerbaijan. Emphasizing deep historical roots of multicultural and tolerant atmosphere in Azerbaijan, Committee Chairman noted that declaration of 2016 as 'A Year of Multiculturalism' by President Ilham Aliyev is not accidental: 'Tolerance is way of life of our people. Representatives of all religions, including Jews live in peace and brotherhood atmosphere in Azerbaijan for centuries.'

Ambassador Dan Stav spoke about his visits to Azerbaijani regions during his activity, witnessing multicultural and tolerant atmosphere at high level all over the country, living of representatives of different culture and religions, ethnic minorities in harmony and mutual respect.

At the end of meeting, conducted in condition of mutual respect and sincerity, Israeli Ambassador Dan Stav expressed his gratitude to Chairman of State Committee for warm welcome.