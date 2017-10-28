Mubariz Gurbanli to visit Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli will be in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 28 – November 3.

Report informs, the State Committee's Press Service said.

The purpose of the visit at the invitation of the minister of Islamic affairs, endowments, call and guidance of Saudi Arabia Saleh bin Abdul-Aziz Al ash-Sheikh is the expansion of existing ties between the two countries, strengthening joint efforts in the field of combating religious extremism and violence, as well as exchange of mutual experience.

The meetings will focus on the declaration of 2017 as the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" in Azerbaijan, the work done in this year, the formation of a positive image of Islam in the world, as well as issues related to studying the model of tolerant and multicultural environment existing in Azerbaijan by Islamic countries.