    Mubariz Gurbanli to visit Iran

    Chairman of the Committee to meet with several officials of Iran

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli will visit Iran. Report informs, the visit will take place during the Azerbaijani Culture Week to be held in Iran at the beginning of 2015. During the visit, the chairman of the Committee will meet with several Iranian officials.

    The press service of the Committee confirmed the fact to Report. According to the press service, M.Gurbanli will also participate in the international conference in Iran.

