    Mubariz Gurbanli: There is no ideological basis of FETÖ in Azerbaijan

    Chairman of the State Committee: Their detection is carried out by law enforcement agencies quite successfully

    Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no ideological foundations of FETÖ terrorist organization in Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

    Touching upon the struggle carried out against FETÖ in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the state committee said the issue is in the focus of law enforcement agencies: "Even if there are people in this or that form following ideologies of Gülen, the police suppress it. Their detection is carried out by law enforcement agencies quite successfully. We make only outreach efforts."

