Mubariz Gurbanli: Religious situation in Azerbaijan is stable

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan held a meeting with the delegation of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, functioning within the framework of the Council of Europe.

Report informs referring to the information given by the press service of the State Committee, the meeting along with the leadership of the State Committee was attended by the service of State adviser on International Affairs, multiculturalism and religion.

Chairman of the State Committee Mubariz Gurbanli said that in Azerbaijan religion-state relations are governed by the Constitution and the law "On freedom of religion": "Today Azerbaijan is one of the exemplary countries in the world due to its tolerance and multicultural values."

Chairman of the Committee stressed that the religious situation in Azerbaijan is stable and various denominations operate in conditions of mutual understanding and freedom: "In our country, mosques, synagogues and churches were given at the disposal of people. Repair and restoration of some of the chapels were implemented at the expense of the state."

Commission members expressed their gratitude for the reception and asked the situation of religious minorities in the country. Exchange of views were made on these issues.