Mubariz Gurbanli: Religious rites performed at home amid pandemic

"Due to the coronavirus, the activities of religious temples are restricted across the world. According to recommendations, Muslims perform religious rites at their homes. Everyone understands that the masses can cause the spread of the virus."

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli told Yeni TV.

"The fatwa issued by the Caucasian Muslims Office in connection with Ramadan also stresses the importance of worshiping at home. All work is carried out following this."