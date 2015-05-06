Mubariz Gurbanli: Religious education of the youth abroad should be regulated by state

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee for Works with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli, visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran met with the rector of the International University of Al-Mustafa, Ali Reza Arafa. Report was told in the press service of the State Committee.

Mr.Gurbanli said that, religious education of the youth abroad should be regulated by the state. Adding that, also in Azerbaijan the young people receive religious education, M.Gurbanli spoke about the activities of the Islamic University, the faculty of theology of the Baku State University.

Ali Reza Arafa, describing the institution headed by him, noted that the University of Al-Mustafa trained 30 thousand students. The University works closely with universities in Europe. Along with religious education, youth studying here as well secular sciences. A.Arafa noted that, some young people with a narrow views fall under the influence of propaganda and join religious groups. To prevent such cases can be achieved by mutual cooperation and ensuring a high level of education of young people.

During the meeting, discussions were held on issues of cooperation of educational institutions of Iran and Azerbaijan, exchange of students and teachers.

Then Mr. Gurbanli met with Azerbaijani students studying at the International University of Al-Mustapha, inquired about their problems.

M.Gurbanli also met with well-known religious leader of Iran, an Islamic expert Jafar Subhani, with whom he discussed the scientific outlook of Islamic theologians, methods of dealing with radical religious movements and other issues.

The meeting also attended by a representative of the Office of Caucasus Muslims in Iran, Shamil Rasulov.