Mubariz Gurbanli meets with representative of American Jewish community

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Affairs, Mubariz Gurbanli received the American Jewish community representative, a human rights activist Cary B. Lerman on April 23.

Report was told by the State Committee, M.Gurbanli noted that the settlement of the Jews has 2600-year history and they are always treated in a native way.

Cary B. Lerman appreciated the economic development of the country, as well as the tradition of tolerance: "I had the opportunity to become familiar with the Jewish community and synagogues during my visit here."

Noting the existing relations between the state and religion, tolerance traditions, a high care to the Jewish community, the guest emphasized that it could be an example for the whole world. Milikh Yevdayev, the chairman of the religious community of Mountain Jews, also attended the meeting.