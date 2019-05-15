Mubariz Gurbanli: Divorce figures in Azerbaijan lower than in Europe

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/662e4d15e12ebcb5bdc0b57fd3104bf4/99d369bc-c551-49c9-9199-c761180b37a6_292.jpg

"Family values in Azerbaijan are influenced by family values of other peoples," Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said at the conference entitled "Strengthening family values is the cornerstone of moral health of the society" dedicated to the International Day of Family.

He has called for the protection of Azerbaijani families from alien influences: “In the future, the family institute is predicted to disappear. But, of course, the forecast is untrue. Any nation has its own family values. After thousands of years, family values have been formed in Azerbaijan. Islam attaches great importance to family values. In all the heavenly books, the family is considered sacred."

"Randomly started families can never be perspective. In Muslim countries, as well as in Azerbaijan, there are few cases of divorce. In Europe, the number of divorces is higher than the number of marriages. There are countries with 70-75% divorce cases."