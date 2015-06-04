Mubariz Gurbanli: Athletes and participants to be provided with places to pray during First European Games

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The athletes and participants will be provided with condition to pray during the first European Games in their staying places.

Report informs, the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli said today.

M.Gurbanli added, the conditions will be created to serve everyone, regardless of religion: "The participants of the Games will be busy enough at that time. Therefore, it will be impossible for them to have time to go to places of praying. For this aim, the places will be allocated to their praying in their staying places. However, tourists will have time to go to mosques, synagogues or churches."