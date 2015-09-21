 Top
    Over 1,3 mln pilgrims went to Mecca for Hajj

    Saudi Arabia completed the reception of pilgrims

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia has completed the reception of pilgrims, who came to Mecca for annual Hajj. The total number of arrivals in Mecca exceeded 1.3 million.

    Report informs, this information was provided by Russian media reffering to the general director of service passport control of Saudi Arabia Suleiman Abdel Aziz Al-Yahya.

    He said that only 49,000 pilgrims came by land and sea transport, the remaining people used scheduled flights.

