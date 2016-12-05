Milikh Yevdayev: Communities of Mountain Jews will unite in near future

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, 7 Jewish communities registered in Azerbaijan, 8 synagogues operate. Construction of a museum and synagogue is underway. Two Jewish bias secondary schools and two kindergartens act."

Report informs, Chairman of Baku Mountain Jews Community Milikh Yevdayev said addressing "National and spiritual values and the media" seminar for reporters, organized under joint project of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO), Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) and Press Council (PC).

According to him, no in any other Muslim country except Azerbaijan, a synagogue was built and handed over to the Jews: "Our appreciative people is very grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for this contribution. Baku Mountain Jews Community is the largest Jewish community in Azerbaijan. The community has about 10 thousand members. Talks are underway on combining of Jewish communities. Perhaps communities of Mountain Jews will unite in near future."