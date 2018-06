Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The largest mosque in Azerbaijan, Heydar mosque honored the memory of victims of Ankara terrorist attack, which occurred on March 13 in the capital of Turkey, Ankara.

Report was told by the chairman of the Mosque complex Haji Sabir Hasanli.

According to him, during namaz the prayers were read in memory of the martyrs: "On March 15, during the daytime and evening prayers memory of Ankara blast victims commemorated."