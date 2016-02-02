Madrasah to be established under 'Heydar' mosque

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Madrasah will be established under 'Heydar' Mosque-Complex.

Report was told by the chairman of 'Heydar' Mosque-Complex Office, Haji Sabir Hasanli.

According to him, at present, negotiations with the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations on establishment of madrasah are underway: 'Formation of madrasah under the mosque is an idea and at present relevant negotiations are held with the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. Madrasah will act under license of the Ministry of Education as a secondary specialized religious educational institution. Graduates of IX or XI grades can be admitted to the madrasah.'

S.Hasanli said that not only religious education will be taught in the madrasah, but also secular sciences.

Office chairman stressed that diplomas to the graduates will be issued by the Ministry of Education.