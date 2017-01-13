Kamal Abdullayev: Azerbaijan will continue its unifying, centralizing, ideological and political role

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a logical continuation of a Year of Multiculturalism, a Year of Solidarity is a very logical and political idea.

The State Adviser said: “We would like to see harmonization between Islamic world and other confessions. Islamic solidarity, of course, doesn`t consider solidarity within the Islamic world. We could see harmonization between the Islamic world and other confessions, while we mention the Islamic solidarity. It has political, ideological, spiritual importance. As a logical continuation of 'Year of Multiculturalism', Year of Solidarity is a very logical and political idea put forward".