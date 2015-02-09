Iranian president urges writers to 'show the true face of Islam'

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged scientists, thinkers and writers "to show the true face of Islam," to the younger generation.

Report informs referring to Iranian news agency IRNA, President Rouhani made a speech at the award ceremony "Book of the Year" that was held in Tehran.

He appealed to the writers to present the Iranian revolution as "moderate. "Extremism, terrorism and murder" have nothing in common with Islam," the President said.