Iran Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits the Heydar Mosque

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iran Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen visited the Heydar Mosque, being the greatest mosque in the Caucasus.

As Report was told by M. Pak Aayeen, the visit made on occassion of the birthday of Imam Ali.

The Ambassador stated that, during his visit to the Mosque, he met with the Head of the Heydar Mosque, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Haji Sabir Hasanli.

During the meeting M.Pak Aayeen stated that, Azerbaijan puts great attention to the construction of the mosques and praying places, one of the great samples of this attention is building of the Heydar Mosque named after the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

M. Pak Aayeen also added: " Proud that, I am the first Ambassador visited this Mosque."