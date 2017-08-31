How sacrificial animal to be selected and slaughtered? - OPINION

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an article by akhund of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), theologian Haji Fakhri Sadigov, about the history of Eid al-Adha, celebration in Muslim world and the important terms of sacrifice:

"Receiving the Lord's mercy"

One of the holidays in Islamic religion is Eid al-Adha. "Qurban" (sacrifice) roots “Qurb” in Arabic, which means receiving the Lord's mercy. However, Eid al-Adha is related to Prophet Ibraaheem and his son Prophet Ismaa’eel, the word is also found in the events occurring among Adam's sons.

"And recite to them the story of Adam's two sons, in truth, when they both offered a sacrifice [to Allah ], and it was accepted from one of them but was not accepted from the other. Said [the latter], "I will surely kill you." Said [the former], "Indeed, Allah only accepts from the righteous [who fear Him]", Al-Maida, Ayah 27.

Haji Fakhri Sadigov,

"What should we pay attention when slaughtering animal?"

It is necessary to pay attention to several issues when slaughtering animal.

"And for all religion We have appointed a rite [of sacrifice] that they may mention the name of Allah over what He has provided for them of [sacrificial] animals. For your god is one God, so to Him submit. And, [O Muhammad], give good tidings to the humble [before their Lord]", Al-Hajj Ayah 34.

Sacrificial animals are divided into three types:

1. Ibil (camel) that has reached the age of five years.

2. Bagar (cow and buffalo) that is over one year.

3. Sheep (sheep and goats) that has reached 7 or 8 months.

Sacrificial animal must be healthy

The animal can be sacrificed on behalf of one or several persons.

The best type of animals for udhiyah are: sheep and goats if sacrificed on behalf of one person. People should comply with the rules of Sharia while sacrificing.

Fat means an animal that has a lot of fat and meat. Castrated means one that has had its testicles removed, the uncastrated animal is more complete in a physical sense.

These are the best kinds of sacrifice with regard to type and characteristics.

This year, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on September 1 and 2 in accordance with the fatwa issued by the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO). Prayer of Eid al-Adha will be performed on September 1 at 09:00.