Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Holy month of Ramadan starts in Azerbaijan. Report informs, in accordance with a fatwa of the Caucasus Muslims Office(CMO), June 6 is a night of intent.

On June 7 the month of Ramadan begins.

According to the approximate calculations, June 24, i.e the first day of the 18th month of Ramadan is a Night of Power (Kadir). Second Kadir will be on June 26 (the 20th day of the month of Ramadan), the third Kadir will be on June 28 (the 22th day of the month of Ramadan), the latter Kadir will be on July 2, ( the 26th day of the month of Ramadan)

On July 6, the Eid prayer (1st day of Shawwal) will be made.

The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month, and whosoever of you is sick or on a journey, a number of other days. Allah desires for you ease; He desires not hardship for you; and that you should complete the period, and that you should magnify Allah for having guided you, and that perhaps you may be thankful.