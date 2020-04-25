Holy month of Ramadan begins

Holy month of Ramadan has started in Azerbaijan. As each year, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued fatwa on Month of Ramadan.

Report informs, fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for a person if he is accountable, able to fast and settled. Quran says: "...and eat and drink until the white thread (light) of dawn appears to you distinct from the black thread (darkness of night), then complete your Sawm (fast) till the nightfall”. (Al-Baqara. 187).

The CMO jointly with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory have compiled a special calendar, defining beginning of Ramadan month, prayers as well as date of Eid al-Fitr.

The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month, and whosoever of you is sick or on a journey, a number of other days. Allah desires for you ease; He desires not hardship for you; and that you should complete the period, and that you should magnify Allah for having guided you, and that perhaps you may be thankful.

Notably, Eid al-Fitr will be will celebrated on May 24 – the 1st day of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory.